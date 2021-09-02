Work underway to repair collapse road in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work is underway to repair a road that collapsed during the heavy rains Wednesday.





Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township is the only access road to the Hanover Distribution Center.

Two businesses with a total of about 80 employees are located in the park as are Hanover Township athletic fields.

“Thankfully Sam Guesto and the team in Hanover Township made sure all of the workers on site were safe. They responded quickly to make sure the community can get this road back open. We also have about 500 families that use the fields, it’s very important to the community. We will get back to business by the afternoon,” said State Senator John Yudichak.

“I had a deep concern for the employees near the creek. We got here and got everyone out safely. Not to my knowledge has this happened before, Mother Nature took its course,” explained Sam Guesto, Hanover Township Manager.

The plan is to have a temporary road built so employees and trucks can access the area.

Reporter Andy Mehalschick will have more on the road collapse in later additions of Eyewitness News.