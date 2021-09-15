Work to improve ADA accessibility at Kirby Park to begin next month

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is one step closer to getting a special needs playground. Fundraising for the playground project began in March 2021, and the $400,000 goal has been reached.







The fundraising doesn’t stop there. The committee will continue to raise money for special needs playground equipment at all 18 parks in Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor George Brown says the first phase of the project will include the installment of new concrete pathways throughout Kirby Park, with accessibility to the pond, baseball fields and pavilions.

During the second phase, the Special Needs Playground will be installed.

The third and final phase, the parking lot and entrance to the park from West Market Street will be repaved and made more ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible. According to Mayor Brown, the entire project is estimated to be complete in two years.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who would like to donate to the project.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.