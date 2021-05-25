Work-search requirements to resume for those on unemployment

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania will resume work-search requirements for people receiving unemployment compensation.

The announcement was made on Monday by the acting Secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry.

The requirement will resume on July 18th, meaning people claiming jobless benefits will have to search for work during the previous week.

It was previously waived by Governor Wolf in the emergency disaster declaration made during the pandemic.

The acting secretary said, “As more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated and case counts continue to decline, workers can more safely return to the workforce.”