SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County announced Thursday, that work on the mural will continue on Monday.

Officials say the priming work on the mural on the Biden Expressway will continue on the inbound side (near The University of Scranton), starting on Monday, August 28.

Work will be done daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for approximately three weeks. Work may also be done on the wall on the weekends from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be only one lane of traffic open last as the lane closest to the wall will be closed.