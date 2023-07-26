SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic on the Biden Expressway is down to one lane due to some renovations as the priming work on the mural on the Biden Expressway is now underway.

28/22 News was there as county workers started power washing the walls Wednesday morning before they paint them over with primer.

Work will be done daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the next two weeks on the Radisson side, then switch to the inbound lane by the University of Scranton.

A competition was recently held for the new mural design but there is no word yet on what that will be.