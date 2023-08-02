WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new addition for skaters, bikers, and boarders will soon become a reality in Luzerne County.

Crews have been working on the site of a new extreme sports action park at Hollenback Park in Wilkes-Barre.

28/22 News crews stopped by the park Wednesday and saw some landscapers out planting some trees and putting the finishing touches on the sight.

New upgrades to the space include benches, as well as a designated parking area.

Sunday is the grand opening starting at 1:00 p.m.

“My heart is in what the kids do, and I’m so sick and tired of these kids being pushed out, and not only kids. Take the skateboarders, a lot of the skateboarders are older 20, 30 something, and some, even older. These guys have been pushed out of everywhere,” said Kevin Czekalski, Owner of Plains Bike Shop.

The park near Hollenback Golf Course will be free to enter at any time and will be “ride at your own risk.”