SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is some progress on the new mural in Downtown Scranton and 28/22 News stopped by to take a look.

Work on a new mural inspired by the cast of the former NBC hit The Office is underway downtown.

It’s part of an ongoing series of Public Art Works developed by Scranton Tomorrow.

The artist behind the mural is the founder of an art initiative in Philadelphia.