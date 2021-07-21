Work continues at Kids Korner playground, with hopes to be finished by summer’s end

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work continues at the new Kids Korner on Erie Street in Jessup, and families with young children are happy to see the ongoing construction.

“Yes, I am very thrilled. We are so close that we are able to walk over to the playground,” said Debbie Yurkanin of Jessup.

“People are thrilled since this park hasn’t been operational in sometime. Their thrilled we’re getting a new park. It is going to be state of the art. It is going to be really nice. And it’s just the start of things to come in Jessup,” Rella Scassellati, from Jessup Council said.

Installation of playground parts will be followed by concrete work and landscaping. Right now, the cost of the project is over $600,000. While the work continues at the new Kids Korner, at neighboring Veterans Memorial Park, there’s big plans for Saturday August 14.

“There will be fireworks, music, refreshments, entertainment, and it is going to be free to the public. And it is something that Jessup Borough decided with the COVID and everything going on. How everything has been missed for so long, we needed to do something where we got out as a community and celebrated,” said Scassellati. “It’s important for a community to have a place where their children can play, and safely play.”