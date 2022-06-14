WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Restoring hope for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault has been the mission of the Women’s Resource Center for more than 40 years.

The Women’s Resource Center launched its ‘Restoring Hope Capital Campaign’ in 2019 before the pandemic hit. Now, three years later, the campaign has raised millions of dollars that will go toward improving life-saving services offered in our community.

More than $2.5 million dollars, that’s the grand total raised from the Women’s Resource Center’s ‘Restoring Hope Capital Campaign.’

“When the campaign kicked off in 2019 there was all this excitement generated, we were having a ton of-in person meetings, the numbers were rolling in. And then all of a sudden, the pandemic hit,” said Amy Everetts, Director of Development, Women’s Resource Center.

The pandemic was a challenging time for everyone, especially victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

But the Women’s Resource Center didn’t stop helping both men and women in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties through services like its 24-hour crisis hotline.

“Typically we take around 8,000 hotline calls a year, and during that time we took 10,000 in one year. So the need was greater than ever,” Everetts explained.

A need that still exists today. With this large chunk of change, the Women’s Resource Center is able to ramp up its efforts.

“We’ve been able to expand our housing program, keeping more moms and children safe, we’ve been able to expand our prevention program, so young teenage boys and girls can learn about what healthy relationships are,” added Peg Ruddy, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center.

$1M will be placed into an endowment to save for the center’s future.

“We participated, my wife and I, primarily because we wanted to help make sure that the work of the women’s resource center continues,” stated Dave Hawk, co-chair & donor, Restoring Hope Capital Campaign.

Colleen Pettinato has witnessed first-hand how people of all ages rely on the center to return to a life of normalcy.

“Just from something as small as giving a survivor a bus pass to go somewhere to a safe place to live with their children. They’re really, really changing their lives,” said Colleen Pettinato, Volunteer, and Advocate for the Women’s Resource Center.

Each year, nearly 2,500 children, teens and adults come to the women’s resource center for help.