Women sentenced for coughing, spitting on food inside supermarket claiming to have COVID

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, (LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A judge sentenced a 37-year-old Luzerne County woman accused of coughing and spitting on food and merchandise inside a Hanover Township supermarket while claiming to have COVID, at the start of the pandemic.

Margaret Cirko admitted to coughing and spitting inside a Gerrity’s Supermarket in March 2020 and pleaded guilty to a felony count of making bomb threats.

Cirko will spend 1-2 years in prison.

The store had to throw away about $35,000 worth of merchandise because of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos