Women sentenced for coughing, spitting on food inside supermarket claiming to have COVID

WILKES-BARRE, (LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A judge sentenced a 37-year-old Luzerne County woman accused of coughing and spitting on food and merchandise inside a Hanover Township supermarket while claiming to have COVID, at the start of the pandemic.

Margaret Cirko admitted to coughing and spitting inside a Gerrity’s Supermarket in March 2020 and pleaded guilty to a felony count of making bomb threats.

Cirko will spend 1-2 years in prison.

The store had to throw away about $35,000 worth of merchandise because of the incident.