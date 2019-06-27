Women rally against child marriage

Women in bridal gowns filled the Capitol rotunda Wednesday but there was no wedding ceremony.

They were there to rally against child marriage in Pennsylvania. Right now, there is no minimum age a person can be married in Pennsylvania. Bills have been introduced in both the House and the Senate to set a minimum age of 18. Supporters say marriage before then can have devastating consequences.

“A girl who marries before 18 is more likely to drop out of high school, less likely ever to finish college. She’s much more likely to end up living in poverty. She’s three times more likely to experience domestic violence,” Unchained at Last founder Fraidy Reiss said.

The House bill passed the House unanimously earlier this month and is now in the Senate.