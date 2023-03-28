PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are in the midst of women’s history month and Eyewitness News is focusing on women in a unique job, horse racing.

The women of At The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania are making their mark on the track.

Horse racing is a predominately male sport. however, there are a few women in the industry who take pride in their presence on the track. Sabrina Shaw is a driver and horse trainer.

“I take a lot of pride in being a woman in this industry, there’s not a whole lot of us there’s enough, but not nearly as many as men,” said Shaw.

During Women’s History Month, the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association is encouraging other women to explore opportunities in the world of horse racing.

Tia Shafer started riding when she was just five years old. She says she started from the bottom and worked her way up. She is an outrider whose job it is to address any problems that may occur on the track, assisting riders and horses

“Being a woman in this industry has been challenging in that, just in general, in a male-dominated industry, as horse racing, just earning the respect that you should have as a woman in general. But as far as being capable and strong enough to do the job as a woman just proving that you do I think you have to work a little bit harder than women to prove that,” said outrider Tia Shafer.

These riders and trainers say being a woman in this industry does have its pros.

“I think, female trainers, maybe have a little bit more of a nurturing side, and some of the more tough men, and we may be paid a little bit more attention to the small things have a little bit more of a connection with our horses,” said Shaw.

Emily Bost has been in this industry for 20 years. She has this advice for young girls coming into this industry.

“Love what you do because you’re gonna have a lot of hours long hours and there’s gonna be really high highs and really low lows emotionally,” said Bost.

Each of these women has a special bond with their horses, which plays a big factor in being successful. All the women tell Eyewitness News they love what they do and would not trade it for the world.