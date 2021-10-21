Women break gender barriers in Northeastern PA

Two football players are the first pair of women placekickers to score NCAA points and a woman makes debut as first female AHL referee

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gender barriers are being broken right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, two King’s College freshman became the 5th and 6th female football players to score points in the NCAA. Furthermore, they made history as the first pair of women placekickers to score points.

In a game against Albright College, King’s College students Delaney Hilferty and Alyssa Accordino both kicked extra points to help lead the Monarchs to a win, 51 to 12.

Accordino was a walk-on from the women’s soccer team, while Hilferty was recruited by the King’s College football program.

The duo told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, it feels good knowing there are only five and six women so far to score NCAA points and they hope there will be more.

Also on Saturday, a referee made her debut as the first American Hockey League referee at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Katie Guay made history taking the ice alongside referee Brandon Schrader and linesmen J.P. Waleski and Patrick Dapuzzo as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

History has been made.



Katie Guay has become the first female referee in the AHL!



(🎥 @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/kV9bmJHfN1 — NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2021

According to The Canadian Press, Guay became a referee in 2006 while playing in a recreational league. 15 years later, she is making history.

“It’s an adrenaline rush being out on the ice skating as an official, just like it is for a player. It takes time to build your credibility within a new league and to earn the respect of the players and coaches as you get more games under your belt,” Guay told The Canadian Press.

The women all making history, breaking barriers and scoring opportunities for all.