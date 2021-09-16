Women accused of throwing hypodermic needles, cocaine at Plains Township police officer during arrest

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she spit at a Plains Township police officer and two staff members of the emergency department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers responded to the Mohegan Sun Casino Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a disorderly female screaming about drugs and being robbed.

Police say the woman, Jessica Margarum, 40, was located in the parking lot of D’s Diner. Margarum appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when law enforcement arrived.

Margarum began to scream at officers and throw items from her purse that included hypodermic needles and a bag of suspected cocaine, police say.

Officers took Margarum into custody and took her to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for evaluation.

According to police, at the hospital, Margarum spat saliva hitting a Plains Township officer in the face and also struck two staff members of the emergency department.

Margarum will be charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and drug possession