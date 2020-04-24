Woman wanted on robbery charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton police are looking for a woman charged with robbery after an incident in the Electric City earlier this month.

Police are searching for Maran Santiago-Fontanez. They say she robbed the E-Fuel Gas Station on Pittston Avenue in Scranton on April 9th.

Security image of Maran Santiago-Fontanez in the E-Fuel Gas Station on April 9th.

Scranton Police Detectives have charged Santiago-Fontanez with robbery and related charges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call ‪911‬, contact Scranton Police Detectives at ‪570-348-4139‬, or leave an anonymous tip Here.