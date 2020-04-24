Woman wanted on robbery charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton police are looking for a woman charged with robbery after an incident in the Electric City earlier this month.
Police are searching for Maran Santiago-Fontanez. They say she robbed the E-Fuel Gas Station on Pittston Avenue in Scranton on April 9th.
Scranton Police Detectives have charged Santiago-Fontanez with robbery and related charges.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call 911, contact Scranton Police Detectives at 570-348-4139, or leave an anonymous tip Here.