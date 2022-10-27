SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller.

Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove towards them on East Elm Street and Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

The Lackawanna Communication Center said reports went on to state the woman pushed the stroller with the child to protect the child but the woman was unable to avoid the vehicle.

First responders say the woman was transported to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The Scranton Police Department said they are on the scene and treating it as a crime scene. There is no word from police on what unfolded before or after the crash.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene see about a dozen evidence markers on the scene including a shoe.

Officials say a coroner has not been called to the crash at this time.

Cedar Avenue will be closed between East Locust and East Elm Street as police investigate this crash. There is no estimated time for plans to reopen the roads.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.