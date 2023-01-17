WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a train collided with a car in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

Wilkes-Barre City police say the train gave every signal it could before colliding with the car on Hazle Street around 11:40 a.m.

Officers tell Eyewitness News the collision pushed the car several feet off the road. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police currently have Halze Street blocked off near the Community Credit Union as they tow away the car.