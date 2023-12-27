MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews performing a welfare check on Wednesday say they found a woman inside a home with high levels of carbon monoxide.

According to Moosic Fire Chief Molinaro, on Wednesday, December 27, police performed a welfare check in the 3900 block of Kreig Avenue, Moosic.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a running car in the garage with the door shut.

Chief Molinaro says they don’t know how long the car was running. So, they instituted a “full first alarm response.” When firefighters entered the home crews found extreme levels of carbon monoxide and one female occupant of the home on the first floor, not in the garage, who was rescued and taken by EMS.

There is currently no word on the woman’s status or how the incident occurred. Molinaro says the investigation is being handled by police.