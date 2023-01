WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is hospitalized after reportedly being struck by a train in White Haven.

According to our media partner The Times Leader Newspaper, it happened inside the Lehigh Gorge State Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Reading and Northern Police are investigating and there is no word on the woman’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide new details as they become available.