Woman Struck By Car in Wilkes-Barre Taken to Hospital

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman was taken to the hospital around 1:15pm Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, the woman was hit by a truck while attempting to cross the street at the intersection of East Northampton Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Passersby immediately began helping the woman after the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time. No word on if any charges will be filed.