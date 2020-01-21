Live Now
Woman Stabbed in Wilkes-Barre Apartment Complex

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in Sherman Hills.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police, they responded to the apartment complex around 10:30pm for a reported stabbing.

An ambulance is seen leaving Sherman Hills after a woman was stabbed in the stomach Monday night.

When they arrived they found a female victim in a hallway who had been stabbed in the stomach. Police administered first-aid until medics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim did not see who stabbed her and was unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

