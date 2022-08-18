DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife.

Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of the mall was slashed by a man wielding a knife, Thursday night.









Employees immediately called the police and the female employee was taken to the hospital.

According to officers they currently have the male suspect in custody.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.