LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called after an early morning fire in Lansford.

According to Lansford Fire Chief Joseph Greco, crews from Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, and Lehighton were called at around 7:20 a.m. to the 200 block of East Ridge Street in Lansford for a reported fire-related incident.

Chief Greco told 28/22 News fire crews found a 74-year-old woman with serious burn injuries to her chest, head, and neck after reportedly smoking while on oxygen.

Fire Chief Greco told 28/22 News the woman was smoking while on oxygen when the fire happened and that only the woman and her grandson were home at the time.

Fire crews checked the scene, found no structural damage, and left at 7:50 a.m.