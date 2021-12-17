Woman sentenced to over three years in prison for laundering $1.89M from victims

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Christine Bradley Okpako was sentenced to just over three years in prison for attempting to launder around $1.89M in fraudulent mail and wire proceeds.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says, Bradley Okpako and her husband, Jabin Godspower Okpako, 36, of Nigeria, received around $1,898,046 in takings from mail and wire fraud schemes.

According to the press release, Okpako would funnel the funds through numerous bank and wire transactions in different states, then transfer the funds from the U.S. to three bank accounts in Nigeria.

Court papers say, Bradley Okpako and her husband sought out multiple female victims, aged 55-85, within the U.S., for their scheme. They found their victims through a range of apps from dating to online gaming, such as Instagram, Facebook, Words with Friends and What’s App.

Bradley Okpako would then befriend the victims through interactions on social media, exchanging photos, and speaking through text and instant messages, officials say.

According to the release, after establishing a friendship, Okpako would ask the victim for money for fake reasons such as, to help a work in Alaska who had fallen from a tower, to purchase an apartment in Washington D.C., to assist the United Nations, and many other far-fetched, fictitious purposes.

Jabin Godspower Okpako was sentenced to just over seven years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution for his role in the conspiracy, officials say.