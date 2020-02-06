Woman sentenced in meth operation

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Schuylkill Haven woman was sentenced to 28 months in prison for her role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Laverne Schaeffer, 48, previously pleaded guilty to participating in the drug ring between July 2016 and May 2017.

The operation took place in Schuylkill and Berks Counties.

A judge also ordered Schaeffer to forfeit more than 105 acres of property in Schuylkill County.

It was used by her, her husband Ernest Schaeffer, and other members of the drug conspiracy to store meth and firearms.

Ernest Schaeffer was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Anibal Rodriguez, the leader of the drug conspiracy, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.