PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County woman has been sentenced to prison after freezing her kittens to death.

In 2022, 52-year-old Susann Veronica Cheslick, from Swoyerville had 28 newborn kittens dead in her freezer.

During her arrest, humane officers said there were also dozens of sick cats living in filth at her apartment in Plains Township.

When Cheslick was initially charged, a vet told Eyewitness News there were signs indicating the kittens were still alive prior to being put in the freezer.

Cheslick was charged with more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges.

Officials say they have sentenced Cheslick to 12 months probation, three years in jail, and six months house arrest and she will never be allowed to possess or own an animal again.