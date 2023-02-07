EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in one person’s death.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Nickas was involved in a conspiracy with Jeremey Johnson, also from Stroudsburg, to sell heroin and fentanyl from January 2020 through March 2021, during which time a delivery was made resulting in the death of one person.

Attorney Karam said Nickas and Johnson were found guilty of aiding and abetting each other in the delivery of heroin and fentanyl which killed someone on December 10, 2020.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the drug deal that ultimately killed someone.

The DOJ says Nickas was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.