Woman sentenced for 2019 killing of boyfriend in Pocono Township

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County woman has been sentenced on third-degree murder charges stemming from the 2019 homicide of Bronze Star recipient, First Sergeant Joevandie Latorre.

Monday, Sandra Delvalle was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in state prison for his murder. According to Monroe County District Attorney Michael Mancuso, Sandra Delvalle, 35, was the girlfriend and caretaker of 41-year-old First Sergeant Joevandie Latorre.

Joevandie Latorre. Courtesy: Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

After his numerous tours of duty, Latorre earned a Bronze Star for his service. However, due to the combat he saw and having to often clear buildings, room by room, in the dark, he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Mancuso stated in a release.

According to Mancuso, due to these circumstances, Delvalle was able to be Latorre’s caretaker. Mancuso said she assured the VA there were no guns on the property and she had learned de-escalation techniques in order to deal with Latorre. The murder happened Wednesday, March 19 in the home the two shared together in Pocono Township.





Center: Sandra Delvalle can be seen crouching on the road near investigators in front of her Pocono Township home in March of 2019.

Investigators say Delvalle shot Latorre in the chest with a gun that she had purchased several months prior. She told officers she shot Latorre in self-defense because he had been attacking her with a knife.

Sandra Delvalle, as she was interviewed by Pocono Township Detective Sergeant James Wagner and Detective Earl Ackerman. Courtesy: Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

Several friends and family members spoke out in defense of both parties. However, the jury rejected Delvalle’s self-defense claim as they compared it with facts from the trial.