SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman received her sentencing after a guilty plea for an incident where she crashed her car onto a restaurant roof.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced Thursday that 43-year-old Theresa J. Risso, from Monroe Township, was sentenced to time in prison after crashing her car into several vehicles before landing her car on the roof of a restaurant in Shamokin Dam.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of what happened that day. Even having watched the video of the crash, it’s still hard to process how fast that car had to be going to get up on the roof of the Chinese restaurant. As bad as it was, though, thankfully no one was killed,” said DA Piecuch.

According to the release, Risso plead guilty in April to multiple charges involving the incident and is being sentenced to five to 25 years in state prison followed by 10 years of consecutive probation.