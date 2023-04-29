FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman hiking along a trail in Ricketts Glen was transported to the hospital following a 25-foot fall on Saturday.

Officials say emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Mohawk Falls for the report of a woman who fell off Falls Trail just before 11:15 a.m. late Saturday morning.

A representative from the Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company said they were able to use a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) to get her out of the woods.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her head and legs according to a park ranger. The ranger also stated the patient was conscious the entire time on her way out of the park.

First responders said the woman was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.