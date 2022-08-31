HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman sent approximately $450,000 to someone she met on Tinder, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say that the 65-year-old woman had been sending the money through various apps to the individual over the course of five years. Police say some of the methods used to send the money were Cash App and Bitcoin. The transactions occurred between November of 2018 and August 2022.

Police say that the individual claimed that in return for these payments, the two would form a relationship.

Police are currently investigating the incident.