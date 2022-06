ORWELL TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Bradford County woman sent $2,500 to a man pretending to be the sheriff on June 15 according to state police.

Investigators said a 69-year-old woman received a phone call from a male posing as a sheriff and gave $2,500 in prepaid gift cards to the perpetrator.

PSP Towanda asked the public to be aware of these fraudulent phone calls.

This investigation is ongoing.