SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Susquehanna County woman was scammed out of over $9,000 in the course of six years.

Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a report scam of an 83-year-old woman who was being scammed out of money from people claiming to be the tech support company for computer viruses.

The amount that had been taken was $9,148.60 from Jan 2017-April 2023, state police say.

According to state police, this incident is still under investigation.