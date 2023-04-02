BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a 72-year-old Clinton County woman was scammed out of $3,000 in a Norton Anti-virus scam.

On March 27 at about 3:00 p.m., troopers were called to Justin Lane in Bald Eagle Township for a report of a scam.

According to PSP, the victim was contacted by people claiming to be representatives of the Norton Anti-virus company and said they were going to charge her $330 for the service.

After attempting to get a refund for the service, troopers say the scammers told her they accidentally refunded her $3,300 and she would have to buy gift cards and give them the codes to pay for the “overpayment.”

Troopers say they scammed her out of $2,000 in Walmart gift cards and $1,000 in Target gift cards before contacting authorities.