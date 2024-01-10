SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Main Avenue is closed and a woman has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Scranton.

Officials tell 28/22 News first responders were called to the 100 block of Main Avenue, Scranton, for the report of a woman struck by a car just after 5:30 p.m.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells us the woman was transported to the hospital.

28/22 News crews on the scene said police have Main Avenue shut down between Washburn Street and Jackson Street as first responders work on the incident.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more details as they become available.