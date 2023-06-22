SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called to a Lackawanna County gas station after a woman was reportedly run over.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center confirmed with Eyewitness News the South Abington Township Police Department and Clarks Summit Police Department were sent to the Sheetz on the 1100 block of Northern Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

South Abington Township Patrolman Scott Siegler told an Eyewitness News crew on the scene a woman in her mid to late 70s from Clarks Summit was injured.

According to Patrolman Siegler, the woman was walking out of the Sheetz when a driver ran over her while pulling away from the gas pump without seeing her.

A nurse on scene began performing CPR on the woman before she was transported to a nearby hospital Patrolman Siegler stated.

There is no word on the extent of the woman’s injuries at this time.

Police say there are no charges pending against the driver involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.