SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was rescued Monday morning when a fire broke out in Northumberland County.

Firefighters arrived at an apartment building in the 500 block of East Commerce Street in Shamokin around 4:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting from the building.

The fire spread to two unoccupied apartment buildings and a third residence where a woman was rescued.

Crews say they were on scene for several hours, working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.