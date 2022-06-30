UPDATES: The woman was released from jail early Thursday afternoon. Updates on court dates are to come.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after reportedly chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards.

Mechelle Kelly was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Thursday morning after she did not appear on her court date earlier this week.

This booking comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated she was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly is charged with animal cruelty.