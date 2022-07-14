BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, a woman was pronounced dead on July 13 due to injuries she received in a car crash several days prior.

Investigators said Yevgnya Ronin’s vehicle collided with another vehicle on July 9 on State Route 209 in Hamilton Township.

Officials said Ronin sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries during the crash and was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg.

According to the coroner’s office, Ronin was pronounced dead at the hospital approximately 84 hours after the crash.

Officials said this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.