Woman pleads guilty in stepfather’s death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her stepfather nearly five years ago pleaded guilty Monday to soliciting first-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Kendra Dias, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder after prosecutors said she paid a hit man to kill her stepfather, Donald Bachman.

Her trial was set to begin Monday.

Pictured is Donald Bachman, who was shot outside his Willow Street home in Wilkes-Barre in May of 2015.

Bachman was shot and killed outside his home on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre in May of 2015. His killer has not yet been charged.

Dias is set to be sentenced in April.

The charge calls for Dias to be sentenced to 6 to 12 years in state prison. She must also pay $4,000 in restitution.