CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman in Tioga County lost $1,200 in an eBay scam.

Troopers said April Roy, age 41, reported a potential case of fraud in Charleston Township in June.

Investigators said Roy attempted to buy a camper with $1,200 in prepaid eBay gift cards, and after sending the money, she realized she had been scammed.

For information on how to avoid a scam and signs on what a scam looks like, visit the FTC’s Consumer Advice Website.