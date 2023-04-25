EAGLES MERE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a theft of mislaid property.

According to PSP on Sunday, April 15, the victim sold an item on the Facebook Marketplace that contained $6,000 in cash.

PSP says the victim didn’t realize they left the money in the item until the person who bought it, left her property.

The item lost was a black fireproof bag that contained $6,000 in cash, investigators say.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Derek Martin at PSP Laporte Barracks at 570-946-4610.