WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers are investigating a Publishers Clearing House scam that took place in Snyder County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in January, an 81-year-old woman from West Beaver Township was scammed out of $15,000 in a PCH scam. This scam has recently been resurfacing.

The Northumberland County DA’s office says that if you feel you’re being scammed, hang up and call the person or business using the known published contact information.