HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a reported theft in the form of a Facebook scam.

PSP says on July 18, around 3:46 p.m. troopers responded to reported theft on Deer Park Drive in Monroe County.

According to state police, a 66-year-old woman sent $12,000 to an unknown source through Facebook Messenger as well as United States Postal Service (USPS) postage.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information when it becomes available.