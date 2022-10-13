LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam.

Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft.

The victim was contacted by what she was led to believe to be customer support and that she gave access to her phone and bank accounts to the unknown person, according to PSP.

Police say they had scammed her out of $2,981 and after she later learned that she was scammed, she called quick support.