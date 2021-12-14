Woman located by police, charged with Medicare fraud

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Wayne County is being charged with three felony counts of Medicare fraud, Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell said.

According to a press release, Bobbie Lee Spalding, 53, conspired with Shawn Decker, who was incarcerated at the Wayne County Correctional Facility from October 31, 2018 and August 6, 2019, and Bonnie Decker to commit Medicare fraud.

Officials say, Spalding and both Deckers, filed paperwork with the Pennsylvania Medicare program that stated Shawn Decker provided home health care services for Bonnie Decker.

Shawn Decker, who was in jail the entire time, was paid $20,616.02 for the home health care services he claimed to have provided, Howell said.

Court papers say Shawn and Bonnie Decker were charged in 2019 for their actions. However, detectives were unable to locate Spalding until last week. She was arrested on an unrelated offense.

Spalding was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Myers where her bail was set at $25,000, officials say. She was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Wayne County Correction Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 27 at 10:00 a.m.