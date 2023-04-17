SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A woman in Scranton was reported missing early Monday morning after not being seen since Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say 36-year-old Sherri Miller was reported missing in Scranton after not being seen since entering a white Hyundai with an unknown person around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Miller is a white female around 5’2″, 130 lbs, with blue eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and black and white sandals.

The Scranton Police Department says Miller has scars on both arms.

Scranton police ask anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts to contact police at 570-348-4134.