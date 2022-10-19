PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

Investigators say Wolfe was driving her vehicle when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The coroner’s office determined the crash to be accidental, they will not be conducting an autopsy.

The coroner’s office says the Pittston Township Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.