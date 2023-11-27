POCONO TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials confirmed a woman died after a a crash Monday morning in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac said his office was called to a crash scene on Route 314 in Pocono Township around 7:40 a.m.

Yanac says a woman has died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the office is working on notifying the next of kin.

Route 314 has been shut down due to icy conditions. Investigators did not say if the conditions on the roadway caused the crash.