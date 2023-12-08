COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner reports a woman was killed in a crash after her car struck multiple trees Thursday afternoon.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, 42-year-old Nicole Oplinger of Lansford was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Investigators say the cause of Oplinger’s death was due to multiple traumatic injuries she sustained in a crash Thursday around 3:00 p.m.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Water Street and West Miner Street in Coaldale when Oplinger veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees, stated Buglio.

The crash remains under investigation.